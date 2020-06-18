Countertop Market to Reach USD 110.54 billion by 2027; Rising Usage of Advanced Tools to Accelerate Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Vicostone (Hanoi, Vietnam), Aro Granite Industries Ltd. (New Delhi, India), POKARNA LIMITED (Secunderabad, India), Caesarstone. (North Carolina, United States), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Delaware, United States), Masco Corporation (Michigan, United States), STRASSER Steine GmbH (St. Martin i.M., Austria ), Wilsonart LLC. (Texas, United States), ARISTECH SURFACES LLC (Kentucky, United States), Cambria (Le Sueur, Minnesota), Cosentino S.A. (Almería, Spain).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global countertop market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing usage of 3D printing, drones, robots, heavy equipment, and mobile applications in the construction industry. These innovative tools would aid manufacturers in providing unique products to their customers. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a new report, titled, “Countertop Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 89.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 110.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/countertop-market-101539







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/countertop-market-101539







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities?

How would prominent companies surge sales of countertops in the near future?

Which region is expected to dominate in the forthcoming years?

What are the historical, present, and upcoming sizes of the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Quartz Countertops to Boost Growth

Countertops made of quartz are experiencing high demand across the globe. Quartz is a durable, non-porous, and strong man-made stone. It is very popular in the commercial spaces, namely, restaurants, hotels, and laboratories as it is capable of handling liquids, such as wine, oil, water, and chemicals very well. Besides, the rapid urbanization in countries such as Japan, India, and China is causing high demand for such worktops from the residential sector. However, granites are also used for making them. But, they have harmful effects on the human health as they release radiations. It may hamper the countertops market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Ceramic Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Their Increasing Usage

In terms of material, the market is segregated into wood, ceramic, plastic laminate, solid surfaces, concrete, engineered stone, and natural stone. Out of these, the ceramic segment held 11.4% market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of ceramic countertops in washrooms, restaurants, and kitchens. Besides, the enhancement in the manufacturing process since the past few years has surged the demand for such products.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/countertop-market-101539







Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Owing to Rising Demand in India & China

Asia Pacific procured USD 29.67 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years. This is likely to occur because of the major contribution of Japan, India, and China. These countries are showcasing persistent commercialization and urbanization. China is considered to dominate on account of the high demand for engineered quartz work platforms for residential and commercial applications. The Federation of Indian Granite & Stone Industry (FIGSI) mentioned that India stands in the 4th position in terms of natural stone trade. It possesses 15% of natural stone reserve. However, the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic may obstruct the production process in the developing countries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Intensify Competition

The companies present in the market are persistently striving to increase sales of countertops. As the consumer preferences are changing as per the evolution in technology, they are trying to introduce new products to cater to the growing demand. Some of them are also following the strategy of partnership with industry giants to gain a competitive edge. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

March 2019 : Masco Corporation declared that it successfully completed the review of its Windows and Cabinetry businesses. The company is hence, planning to start the sale of UK Window Group, Milgard Windows, and Masco Cabinetry in the upcoming nine months.





: Masco Corporation declared that it successfully completed the review of its Windows and Cabinetry businesses. The company is hence, planning to start the sale of UK Window Group, Milgard Windows, and Masco Cabinetry in the upcoming nine months. January 2017: Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd. joined hands with IKEA, India to deliver products to its exclusive installation partner and quartz surfaces supplier. Pokarna will be able to deliver engineered quartz countertops and surfaces to IKEA’s customers.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the Countertop Market. They are as follows:

Vicostone (Hanoi, Vietnam)

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. (New Delhi, India)

POKARNA LIMITED (Secunderabad, India)

Caesarstone. (North Carolina, United States)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Delaware, United States)

Masco Corporation (Michigan, United States)

STRASSER Steine GmbH (St. Martin i.M., Austria )

Wilsonart LLC. (Texas, United States)

ARISTECH SURFACES LLC (Kentucky, United States)

Cambria (Le Sueur, Minnesota)

Cosentino S.A. (Almería, Spain)





Quick Buy – Countertop Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101539







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Outbreak: Countertop Industry Impact

Global Countertop Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Material Type (Value) Natural Stone Engineered Stone Concrete Solid Surfaces Plastic Laminate Ceramic Wood Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-User (Value) Residential Commercial Research Laboratories Retails Hotels/Restaurants Others (Airports, Banks, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/countertop-market-101539





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Pull Out And Down Kitchen Faucet Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type, By Flow Rate (1.5, 1.7 / 1.75 / 1.8, 2.2 / 2.5), By Application (Commercial / Industrial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Material (Zinc, Stainless Steel, Brass, Copper) By Install Type (Wall Mounted, Deck Mounted) By Functionality and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Kitchen Faucets Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Pull-Down Faucet, Pull-Out Faucet, Hands-Free, Bar Faucets, Pot Filters, Faucet with side Spray), By Installation Type (Deck Mount, Wall Mount), By Material (Chrome, Stainless Steel, Bronze, Plastic), By Number of Faucet Holes (One, Two, Three, Four) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025

Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Press Molding, Casting Molding), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.