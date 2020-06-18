Trevor Croghan on Resilience and Dr. Shlomo Freiman on TeleHealth Vet in Interview by Fotis Georgiadis
Trevor Croghan, co-founded One Workplace Learning Environments. Dr. Shlomo Freiman, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of Petriage.
-
Trevor Croghan, co-founded One Workplace Learning Environments
We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?
I love this topic.
Resilience is an essential element of leadership and one that has deep personal meaning. I define resilience as the absolute refusal to be thwarted by the roadblocks and setbacks you’ll invariably encounter on any meaningful journey. In the face of 100 reasons why something is impossible to achieve, resilient leaders continue to pursue the ideas they believe in and thrive in the face of adversity.
I’ve seen common traits in the most resilient people I know. First, they are not entitled. They realize anything worth doing is going to involve hard work and they welcome the challenge. They are willing to put in the work and expect adversity. Early setbacks serve as motivation instead of discouragement.
Encountering adversity is an indication that you’re on the way to building something great! Lesser leaders abandon the journey at that point. The ability to stare adversity in the face and overcome obstacles is what separates the wheat from the chaff. The ability to anticipate adversity, and to confront and overcome it, is a hallmark of resilience and great leadership.
Resilience is a painful muscle to develop, but those who exercise it are primed for success. Expand on this excerpt with the full interview here.
-
Dr. Shlomo Freiman, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of Petriage
Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
My amazingly super smart, resilient, loving, and beautiful best friend, business partner, and wife for 36 years, Mindy Stern. There are so many stories so it is hard to choose just one but we will go with this one.
My first year at Cornell vet school and it is all about anatomy. ow, I have a lot of strengths but acquiring new languages is not one of them and for me not knowing latin and, at the time, only basic english, anatomy was like learning a new language, especially knowing how to pronounce all these new words.
At night after a full day at the office and after our children were asleep, Mindy would record a tape for me, slowly enunciating these strange words from my anatomy textbook. We lived about an hour drive away from Ithaca, so when there was no snow on the roads, I would play the tape in my old station wagon and hear her voice saying, “ tibia, fibula, jejunum…” Not only did I learn the words, but I got such encouragement from her to succeed in school. She’s been my biggest supporter.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1.) In life you will fail way more often because you do not try then because you tried and you failed.
Because I would have had more confidence in myself much earlier in life.
2.) Most people underestimate how much they can actually achieve so they never reach their full potential.
Because more often than not you only get one shot at things.
3.) Maximizing what you can maximize and minimize what you can minimize and not waste mental energy on the variables you cannot control.
Because it allows you to live life with much less anxiety and more energy to tackle the things you need to tackle.
4.) Personal growth happens at the edge of your comfort level and it is also where the exciting and scary parts of life happen.
Because only by continuous personal growth, we can adapt to the ever-changing life and reality around us.
5. Most people promise more than they will probably deliver so make sure to have low expectations.
Because it is easier and much more pleasant to be pleasantly surprised by people then constantly disappointed. Learn more about the future of Veterinary medicine here.
