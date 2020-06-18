Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces NC Department of Internet Technology Chief Stepping Down to Lead a Broadband Accessibility Non-Profit

Governor Roy Cooper today announced that Tracy Doaks, secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology, will be stepping down from the agency July 31. 

Doaks has accepted a position to lead a non-profit focused on delivering high-speed internet and other essential technologies for communities throughout North Carolina. 

“Secretary Doaks is a talented leader, and is passionate about connecting all corners of North Carolina to high-speed internet. I know she will continue to be a great partner and leader in her new position,” said Governor Cooper.

Doaks joined NCDIT in 2015 and Cooper named her to lead the agency in February. 

Under Secretary Doaks’s leadership, NCDIT has had a key role in the state’s COVID-19 response, helping state agencies transition to remote work, meet unprecedented demand for services and bring together partners to provide Wi-Fi for school children to complete school work.

A replacement will be named in the coming weeks.

 

