AG Pax­ton Leads 18-State Coali­tion Ami­cus Brief Urg­ing SCO­TUS to End Shut­down of Job-Pro­duc­ing Pipelines

Today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led 18-states in a friend-of-the-court brief that urges the United States Supreme Court to stay a district court order that halted energy infrastructure construction across the country and impedes national economic growth. The case in question focuses only on one pipeline project; however, the district court issued a nationwide injunction that affects new oil and gas pipelines in every state, regardless of length, purpose, or minimal environmental effects.

