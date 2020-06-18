SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Endo International plc - ENDP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Endo International plc (“Endo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENDP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Endo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) issued a press release announcing that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc and its subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.” in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” The DFS press release stated that “[t]he DFS’ statement of charges alleges that, like other opioid Manufactures, Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.” Following the DFS announcement, Endo’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.