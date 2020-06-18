After 500+ Years of slavery Tribal Nation Seeks Tribal Asylum after declaring Government in Exile as a Tribal Nation
Tribal Nation comes out under the auspices of African American during these violent times to save the next generation
How can I be Free as a Descendant of Slavery but Not Free to Live as a Tribal Nation this isn't freedom it's still Today Slavery without the shackles."
— Mother Shani
***OFFICIAL TRIBAL PRESS RELEASE***
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST FOR ASYLUM FROM THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS IN GHANA
The Tribe of YHDH™ Nation of YHWH as a Tribal Nation of Slave descendants whom
hail from the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade for over the last 500+ years and as a result of
such declared officially that the Tribe of YHDH™ -Nation of YHWH as a tribal Nation
is a Government in Exile. The declaration was recognized and carefully considered on
August 30, 2014 and it was further considered on May 22, 2015 and formally answered an adopted one May 29, 2015 upon the execution of the newly an first installed Chiefs, Tribal Leaders, Official Councils of Elders of the Western World since the diaspora are of the Tribe of YHDH™ -Nation of YHWH during the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Tribal members further supported the rebirth of the Tribe of YHDH™-Nation of YHWH on this side since their captivity by declaring the first official tribal festival under the Tribe of YHDH™ -Nation of YHWH as a tribal Nation’s celebration to fully recognize and celebrate their return to their tribal laws of governance, ordinances, statutes and the Tribe's Code of Ethics and conduct on their Tribal Festival grounds on April 13, 2016. The Tribe of YHDH™ -Nation of YHWH has diligently for the last four generations sought to create means that will generate resources and the ability for the Tribal Nation to return home one day, yet the controlling captors have made and continue to make it difficult to establish such relations with other tribal Nations. As a result of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade they have lost control and power of all of the territory once occupied by the tribal Nation of YHDH (erroneously paronomasia terms called WHIDDAH, WHYDAH, OUIDAH, FIDA, AJUDA, etc. by the Slave Captors). Yet during the slave captivity the French Republic merely annexed the land of YHDH and clearly identified it as the ancient Kingdom of AJUDAH (YHDH) and forbade the ceasing of such. It is for this reason, in addition to a host of crimes against humanity that the Tribe of YHDH™ Nation of YHWH as a tribal Nation have declared Government in Exile years ago. And now the Tribe of YHDH™ Chiefs of The Council of Elders seek to request Tribal Asylum from the National House of Chiefs-Ghana and the Afro-Union assistance in facilitating after 500+ years of Government in Exile due to the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade Diaspora.
