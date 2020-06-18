Toronto Rap Artist King Fou Signs with Blimp City Records with Upcoming Release Featuring Boosie Badazz
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto based rap recording artist King Fou has officially signed with U.S. based record label, Blimp City Records, for the release of new music featuring Boosie Badazz. Blimp City Records is led by hip hop star Maddi Madd aka Marlon Grimes with exclusive distribution through Universal Music Group.
King Fou is officially announcing his first music release "Boss" featuring Boosie Badazz. The record is distributed by Blimp City Records/Universal Music Group Dist. and scheduled to debut on July 3, 2020. The record is set to stream on global music outlets including Spotify, Google Play and other outlets.
Growing up in Toronto, King Fou embraced hip hop culture on the global scale of things. He grew up listening to the legends including Biggie, Tupac, 50 Cent and Lil Wayne to name a few. This inspired him to discover his own talent to write and rap on the mic. He enjoys listening to A Boogie wit da hoodie, Lil Durk and Nocap. He finds creative flow from listening to beats and original tracks that he finds while streaming music online.
Blimp City Records is a U.S. based record label led by international hip hop star and producer, Maddi Madd. Maddi Madd is a hit solo artist known also for his Midas touch in collaborations with other artists. Maddi Madd received a certified Platinum Award from the RIAA for "Whistle " and "Wild Ones", two multiplatinum releases that he worked on in studios with Flo Rida. Maddi Madd is also known for his work with Jamie Foxx, Rah Digga, C-Bo, Jodeci, and Ginuwine to name a few. As a solo artist, he landed a deal with Bungalo Records and broke his first solo album, A Million Wayz. The record was released by Bungalo Records with exclusive distribution by Universal Music Group.
Bungalo Records is presently going on its 20th year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Distribution in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years.
Connect with King Fou:
Instagram Kingfou97
Snapchat Fouadj13
Record Label Contact:
Blimp City Records
E: blimpcityrec@gmail.com
AWJ Platinum PR
King Fou is officially announcing his first music release "Boss" featuring Boosie Badazz. The record is distributed by Blimp City Records/Universal Music Group Dist. and scheduled to debut on July 3, 2020. The record is set to stream on global music outlets including Spotify, Google Play and other outlets.
Growing up in Toronto, King Fou embraced hip hop culture on the global scale of things. He grew up listening to the legends including Biggie, Tupac, 50 Cent and Lil Wayne to name a few. This inspired him to discover his own talent to write and rap on the mic. He enjoys listening to A Boogie wit da hoodie, Lil Durk and Nocap. He finds creative flow from listening to beats and original tracks that he finds while streaming music online.
Blimp City Records is a U.S. based record label led by international hip hop star and producer, Maddi Madd. Maddi Madd is a hit solo artist known also for his Midas touch in collaborations with other artists. Maddi Madd received a certified Platinum Award from the RIAA for "Whistle " and "Wild Ones", two multiplatinum releases that he worked on in studios with Flo Rida. Maddi Madd is also known for his work with Jamie Foxx, Rah Digga, C-Bo, Jodeci, and Ginuwine to name a few. As a solo artist, he landed a deal with Bungalo Records and broke his first solo album, A Million Wayz. The record was released by Bungalo Records with exclusive distribution by Universal Music Group.
Bungalo Records is presently going on its 20th year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Distribution in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years.
Connect with King Fou:
Instagram Kingfou97
Snapchat Fouadj13
Record Label Contact:
Blimp City Records
E: blimpcityrec@gmail.com
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here
www.awjplatinum.com
+1 424-222-0990