Aurora Spine Postpones and Reschedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) announced today that given the extraordinary circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, it is postponing its annual meeting of shareholders to August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.



The Company is assessing its options to include telephonic participation with a view to protecting the health and safety of its employees, shareholders, and other usual meeting attendees. As a result, the current meeting and record dates are cancelled. The updated record date is July 6, 2020.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham"), whereby Lytham will provide investor relations services to the Company on a quarter by quarter basis with automatic renewals, unless the agreement is terminated by either party in accordance with the terms thereof. Lytham, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is arm's length to the Company and has experience with providing investor relations services to junior public companies. The services to be provided to the Company by Lytham include investor outreach activities, assistance on corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. The Company will pay to Lytham a quarterly fee of USD$22,500, subject to early payment credit, plus reasonable out of pocket expenses incurred by Lytham. Other than Adam Lowensteiner, the Vice President of Lytham, who owns less than 1% of the outstanding common shares of Aurora Spine, Lytham, its directors and officers, and the authorized individuals at Lytham acting on behalf of Aurora Spine, do not, directly or indirectly, own any securities of the Company or any right to securities of the Company and have no intention of acquiring such interest. The engagement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

