Governor Bullock Statement on the 20th COVID-19 Death in Montana

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, the 20th death in the state.

“I’m saddened to learn of another death in Big Horn County due to COVID-19 and mourn with the community as they face another loss. I urge all Montanans to continue taking the precautions they’ve taken all along the way to protect one another from this virus.”

Notification of the death was provided by Big Horn County.

###