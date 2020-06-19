Laszlo Drops New EP, “A Lot of Life to Live”
“A Lot of Life to Live” Available NowLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these difficult times, indie rock artist Laszlo brings a new positive energy with his latest EP, “A Lot of Life to Live.” Following the successful release of his single “First Day of Summer,” the EP features a mixture of pop and alt-rock influences, impressive production, and effortless lyricism.
“A Lot of Life to Live” has a brighter, more uplifting feel to it than much of Laszlo’s previous works. As a cult survivor, he’s learned to find the positives as well as the value of doing what you love. The EP reflects his newfound peace and perspective now that he is living his own life and following his dreams.
Released on March 22nd, “First Day of Summer” is a fitting intro to the EP, with its upbeat instrumentals and addictive melody, reminiscent of 50s rock.
The EP features six tracks with a number of unique influences. “Used to Love Me,” pop/rock track, utilizes contrasting styles and big buildups to create an unforgettable tune. “Running on Empty,” more of a soft rock/arena rock track from a woman’s perspective. “Winning At Life,” the closing track on the EP, even has a more Hawaiian vibe.
You can listen to the EP on all major platforms, including Spotify. To stay updated on his latest activities, check out Laszlo’s website and follow him on Instagram.
About Laszlo
Laszlo is an emerging alt-rock artist based in Toronto. Born and raised in a cult, Laszlo started listening to rock music as a child, despite the disapproval of his family and church. His first CD was Rush’s Farewell To Kings, and he would listen to it under his bed with his ear pressed against the speaker. Laszlo left his family’s fundamentalist church after 25 years and was shunned by his family and friends. He is classically trained in piano and violin and is a self-taught guitarist. He spent time touring with a band, playing over 50 shows at venues including The El Mocambo, Lee's Palace, and The Horseshoe Tavern. Now, Laszlo writes, sings, and produces all of his own music.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here