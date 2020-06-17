Cyber security leader, Terafence, partners with leading European advanced manufacturing company to protect against cyber security threats

Technology developed in partnership with Terafence and IMA Group protects the data and confidentiality for IMA Group operations

/EIN News/ -- United States, Israel, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Group recently partnered with Terafence, a world leader in cyber security technology, to develop a solution called A4Gate to protect their production plants from cyber security threats and ensure the highest possible security level for IMA Group's machines. IMA Group requires the most secure cyber security solutions on the market, as the company is a leader in manufacturing for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea, coffee, and more.

IMA Group deployed Terafence’s proprietary data flow controller to create the A4Gate digital solution which protects data, confidentiality, and operations of their production plants from cyber security threats, while also monitoring it 24/7. A4Gate is a high-end solution that is cost-effective, simple to install, and fits into both new and existing legacy machines of IMA Group.

“Cyber security is a critical need for the advanced manufacturing sector and is an important topic that must be addressed to accelerate Industry 4.0 methodologies. The solution today for cyber security is A4Gate,” said Pini Huber, Terafence vice president of sales. “Multiple penetration tests prove that this solution ensures the highest possible security level.



Innosphere Ventures has worked with Terafence and Pini Huber as an Innosphere client company over the past year. “We are excited to see them partner with such an important global business,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. “When it comes to solving cyber security issues, this is great news for the advanced manufacturing sector.

The partnership between IMA Group led by Applied S.r.l. and Terafence was recently announced at “Sensing Future Days,” an online event featuring advanced technology insights, revealing latest innovations, and showcasing a range of solutions for the packaging and processing industry. More than 30 live expert sessions took place during this event on innovation, sustainability, and digital solutions.

“Cyber security is very important in the advanced manufacturing sector,” says Huber. “We’re very excited to partner with IMA Group to provide them with cost-effective solutions for all their cyber security needs.” IMA Group manufactures equipment in 38 production plants, and has a worldwide sales network covering about 80 countries. They have 45 production plants in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, the USA, India, Malaysia, China, and Argentina.

Terafence is based in Israel and has developed a proprietary cyber security solution with an advanced microchip and firmware which isolates IoT and NoT (Network of IoT) devices while maintaining uninterrupted data flow and control. This type of solution for protecting IoT devices has become critical as more cyber threats are being launched through poorly protected IoT assets like edge-based IP cameras. “Companies who are adopting cyber security technologies understand that the data they’re transmitting from their machines to the cloud needs to be transmitted in the most secured way possible,” said Huber.

Watch the A4Gate video at https://youtu.be/ENetZlB1wV0. For more information, please contact Pini Huber, Terafence Vice President of Sales, at pini@terafence.com.

Attachments

Pini Huber Terafence pini@terafence.com