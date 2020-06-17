Softrock Minerals Ltd. Issues Shares in Satisfaction of Debt and Extends Warrants to June 15, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) ("Softrock" or the "Company") announces that further to its earlier press release, it has issued 5,000,000 common shares in satisfaction of its outstanding 5.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. Softrock also announces that it has extended the expiry date of its common share purchase warrants that were issued in connection with its June 2018 rights offering by two years. Each common share purchase warrant may be exercised on or before June 15, 2022, to purchase one common share of Softrock at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.



