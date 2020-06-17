CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date: August 6, 2020







Time: 10:00 a.m. Central time or 11:00 a.m. Eastern time







Listen via internet: http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/







Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast"







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy’s competitive energy businesses include energy-related services, energy efficiency and sustainability solutions, and owning and operating intrastate natural gas pipeline systems that help fund utility operations. As of March 31, 2020, the company owns approximately $33 billion in assets and also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500