Statement from House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan on today’s state revenue forecast

House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan (D-Covington), released the following statement today in response to the June 17 official state revenue forecast:

“We knew today’s revenue forecast would not bring good news, so we are not surprised by these official numbers. We have been dealing with an unprecedented public health crisis that we know is having a profound and devastating impact on our entire economy. While we hope our state will receive additional federal stimulus dollars, we cannot count on this assistance and need to be ready to act without it if necessary.

“Our experience through the Great Recession showed us that addressing a shortfall of this magnitude requires a balanced approach that doesn’t put recovery in jeopardy. Cuts alone cannot solve it, and in fact would inflict even further pain on working- and middle-class Washingtonians by gutting essential programs and services. But revenue alone will not close the gap either.

“House Democrats are prepared to take action to find that balanced approach, and lead our state through this challenging time toward recovery.”