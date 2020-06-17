Route 2013 Ella Hollow Road Closure Begins Thursday in Forward Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2013 (Ella Hollow Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, June 18 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work in two locations on Ella Hollow Road between Guffey Road and Tunnel Hollow Road. To allow the work to occur the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Friday, July 3. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Slide

From Ella Hollow Road, take Tunnel Hollow Road eastbound

Turn left onto Route 51

Turn left onto Guffey Road

Follow Guffey Road back to Ella Hollow Road

End detour

North of the Slide

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

