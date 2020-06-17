Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2013 Ella Hollow Road Closure Begins Thursday in Forward Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2013 (Ella Hollow Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, June 18 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work in two locations on Ella Hollow Road between Guffey Road and Tunnel Hollow Road.  To allow the work to occur the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Friday, July 3.  Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Slide

  • From Ella Hollow Road, take Tunnel Hollow Road eastbound

  • Turn left onto Route 51

  • Turn left onto Guffey Road

  • Follow Guffey Road back to Ella Hollow Road

  • End detour

North of the Slide

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

