Israels & Neuman Law Firm Files FINRA Arbitration Claim Against Money Concepts Capital Corp.
Chicago, IllinoisCHICAGO, IL, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The law firm of Israels & Neuman, PLC announces that it has filed a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against Money Concepts Capital Corp. The claim was filed on behalf of an elderly investor that alleges that she lost money investing with Springfield, Illinois Money Concepts Capital advisor, Dustin Shafer, who previously serviced her account. The claim was filed in Chicago, Illinois.
Dustin Shafer is alleged to have recommended that the client invest in non-traded real estate investment trusts, or REITs. The claim alleges that these exchanges caused the investor to incur substantial losses. The claim alleges that these recommendations were unsuitable and caused financial harm to the retired investor.
Israels & Neuman, PLC is a securities arbitration and investment fraud law firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Seattle, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; and Denver, Colorado. Attorneys David Neuman and Aaron Israels are licensed to practice law in Illinois. The firm’s primary practice involves representing investors in cases to recover investment losses due to the actions or inactions of their advisor or brokerage firm. All of the firm’s arbitration cases are taken on a contingent fee basis, meaning that the client does not pay unless money is recovered.
If you or anyone you know has lost money investing with a financial advisor or brokerage firm, please call Israels & Neuman for a free evaluation of your case. Our attorneys will personally discuss all of your rights as an investor and the remedies you have related to investment or securities losses. For more information, CONTACT ISRAELS & NEUMAN at 206-795-5798, or visit www.israelsneuman.com.
