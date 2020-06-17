TW Metals Partners with GlobalTranz’s Supply Chain Solutions Division to Provide Managed Transportation Services

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced the addition of TW Metals as GlobalTranz Supply Chain Solutions’ newest customer. GlobalTranz will provide technology-enabled managed transportation services.



The GlobalTranz transportation management system (TMS), which provides advanced shipment visibility and network optimization, will scale with TW Metals’ needs, supporting business intelligence to inform supply chain efficiency, optimization and resiliency. GlobalTranz’s network of 120+ national, regional and local LTL carriers, combined with best-in-class customer service, will deliver superior support and access to capacity.

“GlobalTranz’s passionate customer service, corporate citizenship, community give-back and employee support and retention all stood out to us -- and closely align with our own family values,” said Brian Hurst, Director of Contracts & Transportation at TW Metals. “GlobalTranz has the dedicated team, technology, and carrier relationships needed to help us continue to grow and deliver essential materials to our customers amidst today’s rapidly evolving market conditions.”

TW Metals is a leader in specialty metals distribution, with 30 locations worldwide. Their customers operate across a range of industries including aerospace, marine/shipbuilding, government/military, power distribution, and more.

“We deeply appreciate the trust TW Metals has placed in GlobalTranz and are grateful to be selected as their managed transportation partner,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “The GlobalTranz team will work seamlessly with TW Metals to deliver impactful supply chain solutions that support continuous improvement and growth.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About TW Metals

TW Metals (TW), an O’Neal Industries affiliate company, is a full-line specialty metals distributor serving customers worldwide for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, TW offers customers tube, pipe, bar, sheet, plate and extrusions in stainless, aluminum, nickel, titanium and other high-value alloys. In addition to distributing special metals, TW partners with its customers to provide innovative supply chain solutions, streamlining and customizing programs to suit specific production needs. For more information, visit www.twmetals.com .

O’Neal Industries (ONI) is the nation's largest family-owned network of metals service centers and component and tube manufacturing businesses. Composed of eight leading brands and generating sales of $2.4 billion on 2019, ONI is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has more than 70 specialized facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.onealind.com .