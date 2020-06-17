VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Work-from-Home Employment Scams Targeting College Students

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “During the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic downturn, Floridians are looking for work, and it is unconscionable that scammers are exploiting these times of uncertainty to prey on our college students. Students who fall victim to this scam could face serious repercussions to their financial stability and credit record. I am urging all students currently enrolled at Florida colleges and universities to take extra precaution when receiving online job offers.”

The emerging scheme involves scammers sending online job advertisements offering college students an administrative position, tricking the student into believing the email is from a college or university representative by using an email address ending in ‘.edu’. As part of the scheme, the student receives counterfeit checks in the mail, or via email, and is instructed to deposit the checks into a personal checking account. The scammers then direct the student to withdraw the money and make a payment necessary for the job. Often, after the student sends the money, the checks are confirmed to be fraudulent by the bank.

According to Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division, students falling victim to the scam experience bank accounts being closed due to fraudulent activity and a report filed by the bank with a credit bureau or law enforcement agency. Additionally, the student would be responsible for reimbursing the bank for the total amount of the counterfeit checks, often times resulting in an adverse effect on the student’s credit record.

To avoid these types of employment scams: