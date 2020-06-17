Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PHILADELPHIA AUTHOR TERRY CONNELL WINS INTERNATIONAL WRITING COMPETITION FOR SHORT STORY COLLECTION A LITTLE CHATTER

IndieReader Discovery Award winner

A Little Chatter by Terry Connell

~ 'A Little Chatter' is a thought-provoking selection of fiction from a talented author- Kirkus Reviews~

Terry Connell's characters are richly detailed and relatable, and his plots are spare but meaningful. This is a quietly moving read with sharp insight into the human condition”
— IndieReader
WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndieReader has announced the winners of their 2020 Discovery Awards (IRDAs) and Philadelphia author; Terry Connell won in the 'SHORT STORIES' category for his collection, A LITTLE CHATTER. The award-winning book is a collection of short stories about coming-of-age and family relationships and how a single, often seemingly inconsequential moment can resonate over the course of a person's life.

A Little Chatter is a follow-up to Connell's searing memoir, 'Slaves to the Rhythm', published in 2011.

IndieReader launched the IRDAs in 2011 to help notable indie authors receive the attention of top publishing professionals, intending to reach more readers.

Here's a sample of the great reviews for 'A Little Chatter':

Terry Connell's characters are richly detailed and relatable, and his plots are spare but meaningful. This is a quietly moving read with sharp insight into the human condition – IndieReader

A Little Chatter is something of a master class in how to construct stories that are meant to be shared – Amos Lassen

Standouts for me are the first story, Goodbye, Willow Grove, where two people have very different memories of the same, sun-drenched day. The Tire Swing, where an elderly man reminisces over his life. Finally, Thursday Night at Niko's Italian Restaurant, which sounds like a Billy Joel song and is a slice of life from the underbelly of old-school America - Jayne Lockwood/WROTE Podcast

A LITTLE CHATTER is one splendid volume of observations of the world in the form of short stories that are so rich in reverie and philosophy of the accessible kind that reading the book increases our appreciation for this gifted writer - Grady Harp

A writer offers a recollection of growing up gay in the Philadelphia suburbs, and a love story set amid the HIV/AIDS crisis of the early 1990s. It is an engrossing and unsparing look at a grueling journey of commitment and acceptance - Kirkus Reviews

About Terry Connell:

Philadelphia native Terry Connell is an award-winning screenwriter and author. He is also a licensed acupuncturist and yoga instructor. Terry Connell now lives in Washington, DC. 'A Little Chatter' his second book. You can visit him online at www.terryconnell.net

Terry Connell
Author
+1 202.540.0071
