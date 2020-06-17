New Jersey AV Business Live Streaming High School Graduation Ceremonies
Thanks to Governor Murphy’s directive that schools can now hold outdoor graduations, there is promise on the horizon for a local family owned business.BERGENFIELD, NJ, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners of the New Jersey audio visual company, Bergen Audio Visual -David and Glory Fe Howard -have fueled their vans and charged up their live streaming equipment.
Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, Bergen Audio Visual enjoyed over 15 years of growth and success providing their services across New Jersey. As their business provides AV services for corporate and social events, the pandemic brought their business to a stand-still. While just about all of their customers stopped having events, Bergen Audio Visual began focusing on providing streaming services for local churches. Now, with the announcement by Governor Murphy, there is a greater demand for live streaming outdoor events.
Live Streaming Outdoors
Bergen Audio Visual has been streaming live events for over 10 years. Thanks to advances in live streaming technologies, events can be streamed over multiple network connections including LTE services provided by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. This allows high definition live streaming from places that do not have a wired internet connection. What’s even better is that these LTE connections can be combined to provide very high quality streams.
David Howard said: “We’ve received many calls from high schools regarding a need to live stream their graduation ceremonies. While some of them do have the connections needed, many of them don’t and are looking for an alternative solution. With the technology we have on hand, we can provide that for them.”
Graduation Capacity Limitations
Schools are allowed no more than 500 participants for an outdoor graduation. They must also maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet. This pretty much allows for one student and two parents or guests to attend. Live streaming the event now allows additional family members and friends to take part and watch the ceremony.
