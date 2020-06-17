Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet June 23 via webinar

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet for its regular business meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the agenda.

The business meeting will be held via a webinar. For more information about the meeting, please contact the commission secretary at (307) 777-4015, via email, or visit the Aeronautics Commission website.