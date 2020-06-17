Qualia Further Expands Hybrid, eClosing and Remote Notarization Signing Options with The Closing Exchange in Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced that title & escrow agents can now access The Closing Exchange’s network of signing agents directly from the Qualia Marketplace . The Closing Exchange is a next generation dynamic signing service company that provides nationwide notary/attorney signing services, eSign/hybrid and RON enablement through its CXChoice platform.



In the past few months, Qualia has built several new features to support contactless closings and remote notarizations, including Connect Video Chat for remote ink-signed notarizations and the ability to find RON-authorized notaries directly through the Qualia Marketplace. This integration with The Closing Exchange is the newest hybrid, eClosing, and remote notarization addition to the Qualia Marketplace, further expanding signing services and eClosing options to title agents across the U.S.

“At The Closing Exchange, we are committed to creating a memorable, ceremony-like experience for home buyers and are excited to partner with Qualia to support title & escrow agencies to manage their signings, become e-enabled with ease, and scale their efforts up or down to handle changing volume demands,” said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. “In today’s unprecedented and quickly changing landscape, we not only provide a traditional mobile notary signing service for growing title agencies, but also offer customers the flexibility to choose how they close, whether it’s a traditional ‘wet’ signing, hybrid eClosing or remote online notarization.”

The Closing Exchange’s CXChoice is a seamless, integrated platform, which allows agents to leverage their current workflow for simplified implementation and management. The company offers vendor management and signing services for purchase, refinance, home equity, REO, loss mitigation, high net worth and reverse mortgage transactions provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Customers who are currently utilizing The Closing Exchange outside of the Qualia Marketplace can now order from right within their file.

“At Qualia, we are always looking to grow our real estate ecosystem with partners that share our vision for real estate innovation,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “We are excited for The Closing Exchange to integrate with Qualia Marketplace and provide greater flexibility and choice toward a better closing experience.”

For more information, please visit https://learn.qualia.com/the-closing-exchange-integration .

The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange is a dynamic signing service company that provides nationwide notary/attorney signing services, eSign/hybrid and RON enablement through its patent-pending CXChoice™ platform. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by a seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange’s CXChoice™ platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and network and become e-enabled with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com , or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter @ClosingExchange .

About Qualia

Qualia is the leading digital real estate closing platform used for 1 in 5 U.S. real estate transactions. Qualia’s cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, over half a million real estate professionals have used Qualia for their clients, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 250 employees, and has been recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

