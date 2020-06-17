High Friction Surface Applications Slated on Routes 22, 322 and I-80

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will begin applying high friction surface treatments at four sites in Clinton, Juniata and Mifflin counties on Monday, June 22. This project will improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists on the impacted routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The first site is on Route 22 eastbound approximately two miles before the Arch Rock Road exit in Juniata County. Long-term lane closures will be implemented while this work takes place. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Other sites that will see work as part of this project include:

• Route 22 westbound approximately two miles past the Arch Rock Road exit in Juniata County • Route 322 eastbound approximately three-quarters of a mile past the Centre/Mifflin County line. • Interstate 80 westbound approximately a quarter mile before the Clinton County rest area at mile marker 194.

PennDOT will issue updates on the project prior to the start of work at each location.

Overall work on the project includes the application of high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction at all four work sites. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. of Livonia, MI is the contractor for this $518,000 project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

