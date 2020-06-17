Palo Alto Networks Launches World’s First ML-Powered NGFW Making Security Intelligent and Proactive
Defending Networks and IoT Devices Against Most Known and Unknown Threats InstantlyUNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations defend their ever-increasing points of entry against cyberattacks that continue to morph and rise, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today introduced the world’s first ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), which embeds machine learning (ML) in the core of the firewall to proactively assist in intelligently stopping threats, securing IoT devices, and recommending security policies — once again redefining the standard for network security.
“Thirteen years ago, we completely changed network security when we created the Next-Generation Firewall,” said Nir Zuk, founder and chief technology officer at Palo Alto Networks. "As enterprise networks are widening — with hybrid clouds, IoT devices and home offices — and attacks rapidly and automatically evolve, we again need a radical new approach to cybersecurity. PAN-OS version 10.0 ushers in the world’s first ML-Powered NGFW, which is continuously learning and proactively improving security across multiple fronts, so security professionals don't just keep up but get ahead.”
Industry Firsts
Palo Alto Networks’ ML-Powered NGFW with PAN-OS® 10.0 introduces multiple industry firsts, including:
1. ML-Based In-line Malware and Phishing Prevention
As attackers use machines to automatically morph attacks, signatures become less valuable in preventing these attacks. Previously, network security products only used machine learning models for out-of-band detection, but the Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered NGFW now uses in-line machine learning models to help prevent previously unknown attacks.
2. Zero-Delay Signature Updates
Already leading the industry in reducing the reaction time for threats from days to minutes, Palo Alto Networks is now introducing zero-delay protection, resulting in a 99.5% reduction in systems infected.
3. ML-Based Integrated IoT Security
New IoT devices are proliferating rapidly, often joining the network unsecured and without InfoSec’s knowledge. The new Palo Alto Networks IoT Security is powered by ML to deliver complete device visibility, including never-before-seen devices; highlight anomalies and vulnerabilities; and recommend appropriate security policies — all without the need for additional sensors or infrastructure.
4. ML-Based Security Policy
The ML-Powered NGFW uses machine learning to analyze vast amounts of telemetry data, and then recommend policies. With PAN-OS 10.0 and IoT Security, customers will be able to view and adopt the IoT Security policy recommendations for safe device behavior. This will save time, reduce the chance of human error, and help secure IoT devices.
By bringing these four industry firsts into a single system, Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered NGFW helps organizations protect against up to 95% of unknown file and web-based threats instantly; automate policy recommendations to save time and reduce the chance of human error; adapt and provide instantaneous real-time protection; and extend visibility and security to all devices, including unmanaged IoT devices — without the need to deploy additional sensors.
In addition, PAN-OS 10.0 introduces the CN-Series, a containerized form factor for the ML-Powered NGFW, and 70+ innovative new capabilities, including easier decryption, high availability clustering, a new high-performance hardware card, Threat Prevention and DNS Security enhancements.
More Information
For more information on PAN-OS version 10.0 and the additional new features, please visit our blog.
Availability
PAN-OS version 10.0 is expected to be available in mid-July and will be available to all current customers of Palo Alto Networks with valid support contracts.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.
Palo Alto Networks, PAN-OS, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
+44 20 3971 4304
email us here
ALLISON+PARTNERS
Anita Lo