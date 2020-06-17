Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (17 June 2020)

The Ministry of Health confirms eight (8) new COVID-19 cases from 2,526 samples tested on 16"' June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,810 samples tested from Points of Entry while the other four (4) new cases were among 677 samples of alerts and contacts. All 39 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases In Uganda is now 732.

A total of sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 Congolese and 1 South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1. Two (02) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry while two (02) cases; a turnboy and a clearing agent are from Elegu Point of Entry.

2. Four (04) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Kampala who were under quarantine at the time of test, 1 from Moyo who was under quarantine at the time of test and 1 traveller who arrived from DRC through a porous border in Kasese District and was identified by the community who alerted our teams. He was immediately put under quarantine.

Uganda has registered a total of 409 COVID-19 recoveries. To-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.