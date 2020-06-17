Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 17 June 2020

Over 256,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 117,800 recoveries & 6,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

