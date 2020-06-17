Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 76334 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 76 334.

Case Data:

Province Total cases for 16 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 11039 14,5 Free State 578 0,8 Gauteng 13023 17,1 KwaZulu-Natal 4048 5,3 Limpopo 391 0,5 Mpumalanga 343 0,4 North West 1281 1,7 Northern Cape 211 0,3 Western Cape 45357 59,4 Unknown 63 0,1 Total 76334 100,0

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably, we report a further 57 COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 4 from KwaZulu Natal.

This brings the total national deaths to 1625 with a mortality rate of 2.1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 42 063 – this translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 245 5475 Free State 9 222 Gauteng 87 3442 KwaZulu Natal 73 2133 Limpopo 4 213 Mpumalanga 1 138 North West 5 152 Northern Cape 1 52 Western Cape 1200 30236 Total 1625 42063

Breakthrough in COVID-19 therapeutics research

We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for COVID-19 management.

The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country Dexamethasone is a well known and widely used steroid which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.

We are very pleased that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has issued an advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of these breaking study results. We attach the advisory to this statement.

Issued by: Department of Health