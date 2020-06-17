The Penny Hoarder and Moonlighting Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Financial Literacy and Work-From-Home Opportunities to Independent Worker Communities

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Hoarder, a national personal finance website, and Moonlighting, a leader in helping independent workers find jobs and manage their businesses, today announced a strategic content partnership to deliver The Penny Hoarder’s financial literacy and personal finance articles to Moonlighting’s fast-growing audience. Additionally, Moonlighting will deliver work-from-home job opportunities to The Penny Hoarder’s work-from-home job board.

Since its inception in 2010, The Penny Hoarder has reached millions of readers nationwide with its personal finance articles and resources. As today’s workforce embraces work-from-home opportunities and more U.S.-based workers seek independent work, The Penny Hoarder is partnering with companies like Moonlighting to ensure these growing communities have access to practical and actionable financial education to succeed in today’s uncertain work world.

“Trying to navigate work and personal finance during these challenging times can be intimidating. Our goal is to reach as many people as possible to share resources and information to help them feel more confident and resilient as they make decisions about their future direction,” said Sharon Prill, COO of The Penny Hoarder. “With shared goals and complementary content, our two companies will provide relevant features and information to each of our respective audiences - providing mutual benefit.”

According to Upwork and the Freelancers Union “Freelancing in America” survey, over 57 million Americans are freelancers. Moreover, freelancing is quickly becoming a long-term career choice for many workers. As the nation becomes increasingly focused on independent contract opportunities, The Penny Hoarder will continue to offer articles, resources and how-to guides to bolster the financial knowledge base of these workers.

Founded in 2014, Moonlighting provides its vast community of freelancers and independent workers with free access to its job listings database, which includes more than 200,000 work-from-home opportunities and business management services including service profile listings, proposal generation tools, and financial transaction capabilities. “We’re excited to bring The Penny Hoarder’s content to our independent worker community,” said Moonlighting CEO and Founder Jeff Tennery. “The addition will no doubt improve overall financial literacy and better position our members for success.”

Recognized as a national leader in the personal financial space, The Penny Hoarder has expanded its resources for work-from-home opportunities and independent contractors with products and services such as its work-from-home job portal and jobs newsletter. Its partnership with Moonlighting expands its commitment to serving this audience. Content production will begin immediately and continue to expand over the next few weeks.

About The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, reaching millions of readers each month. Its purpose is to share actionable articles and resources to teach people how to earn, save and manage their money. To learn more about The Penny Hoarder, visit https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting’s “Freelance as a Solution” (FaaS) platform empowers people to create and build their own personal business, earn extra money, and hire talented professionals quickly and affordably. On the platform, freelancers, consultants, contractors, and small businesses can find work and access a suite of banking, investment, tax, accounting, insurance, and legal tools to power their own personal business. For more information, please visit https://www.moonlighting.com/

