Vietnam available to support Angola in fighting Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 17 - Vietnam said that it was available to support Angola in the treatment of Covid-19 and to strengthen the business environment between the two countries, as part of the General Cooperation Agreement and Protocol on Trade and Industry. ,

The fact was announced Wednesday, in Hanoi, by the deputy minister of Industry and Commerce of Vietnam, Cao Quoc Hung, during a meeting with the Angolan ambassador to the Southeast Asian country, Agostinho Fernandes.

In turn, the Angolan diplomat congratulated the Vietnamese Government on the way it has been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, which affects the Angolan economy, and asked Vietnam's assistance with means of fighting the disease.

Agostinho Fernandes expressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of industry and trade, making investments in the sectors of the manufacturing industry, technical and professional training, as well as encouraging the exchange of delegations between the two countries.

However, technical work teams were created to assess cooperation and the business environment, says a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Vitname.

In 2019, trade between Angola and Vietnam totaled USD 120 million.