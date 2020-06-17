Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,830 in the last 365 days.

Remote court proceedings useful in emergencies, lawyers say

Bloomberg News

U.S. federal courts should loosen rules requiring live testimony and hearings in the event of another national emergency, attorneys told the federal judiciary in recently submitted comments.

Federal rules governing civil and criminal practice that restrict remote proceedings have been a hindrance for lawyers during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the event of another outbreak, attorneys said, there should be clearer language that trials and testimony in civil cases and certain criminal proceedings can be conducted through remote means.

Some attorneys would even like to see those rules expanded outside the context of another emergency, though that sentiment was mostly focused on the civil side.

Read more at: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/remote-court-proceedings-useful-in-emergencies-lawyers-say

You just read:

Remote court proceedings useful in emergencies, lawyers say

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.