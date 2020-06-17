Ride-on Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $9 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The global ride-on mower market size is expected to reach over $9 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ride-on lawn mower market report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global ride-on lawn mower market would realize an absolute growth of 30% - a leap over $2.15 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

2. Buoyed by the demand from the residential segment and increasing number individual residentials and landscaping services, the overall shipment of ride-on lawn mower markets will reach over 5.1 million units by 2025 registering an absolute growth of 32% between 2019 and 2025.

3. Registering a high growth CAGR of about 4% between 2019-2025, zero-turn ride-on lawn mowers will contribute nearly $500 million in the global market revenue in 2019.

4. With over 80% of the market revenue coming from Europe and North America, vendors must focus on promotional strategies to expand the APAC market.

5. With gas prices being low, there is a shift in purchasing toward gas-powered ride-on lawn mower in developed countries. The gas-powered ride-on lawn mower is expected to witness significant growth and reach at market value of $8.5 billion in 2025.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user type, fuel type other type, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 30 other vendors

The global ride-on lawn mower market has been witnessing a significant demand among professional and semi-professional end-users across the globe. Increasing diversification, coupled with the increase in reliability of the equipment inventory is expected to contribute to the longer-term value for professional landscapers.

Changing lifestyles and increasing migration of people to cities are anticipated to favorably impacting the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing trend toward eco-friendly mowing and the emergence of remote controlled and GPS equipped products is also likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global supply chain of garden products, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been facing disruptions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China halted factories, hitting a snag in the flow of goods between industrial hubs. Thus, it delayed the shipment of essential raw materials, batteries, engines, and semi-finished items further. By the time, China opened its market, the pandemic had already engulfed several countries across the globe, causing disruptions, especially in Western Europe and the US.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ride-on lawn mower market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Number of Golf Courses across the World

• Growing Adoption of Green Spaces

• Growing Landscaping Industry

The study considers the present scenario of the ride-on lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Ride-On Lawn Mower Market Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, end-user type, fuel type other type, and geography. By product, the ride-on lawn mower market segmentation includes standard ride-on, zero-turn lawn mowers, and garden mowers. The high preference for standard lawn mowers in professional landscaping services is a major factor driving the segment growth. These mowers provide maximum comfort and offer high maneuverability. Although standard lawn mowers lack the precision of walk-behind lawn mowers, they cut the grass at an even level.

Zero lawn mowers are gaining immense popularity to manicure fussy lawns, fields, and golf courses. Zero-turn lawn mowers, which are also a type of riding lawn mowers, are gaining surging rise in demand among several end-user segments as they offer efficient mowing capabilities. Lawn mowers are mowing wide lawns. The presence of high mulching capabilities and immense power is increasing the market share of the segment.

The increasing integration of eco-friendly solutions with lawn mower technology is expected to encourage residential owners to procure the latest and advanced lawn mowers. Zero-turn mowers are offering a complete range of equipment, which are offers convenience and comfort, ease of operation, and better-quality performance.

Professional landscaping services are witnessing a significant rise in demand. One of the primary factors driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth is product innovations in landscaping and gardening practices. Developed countries such as the US along with emerging economies such as China and India are largely witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping.

Gas-powered machines are likely to gain a substantial demand during the forecast period. They are powerful and an ideal option for tougher and challenging jobs. The electric-powered segment is expected to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly technology solution across the globe. These machines offer several environmental, social, and financial benefits that increase the popularity of the commercial lawn mowers for indoor projects and in municipalities.

Hybrid lawn mowers are likely to gain popularity as these machines combine battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology. With the advent of technology, key market players focus on the adoption of lower carbo alternative solutions.

The introduction of battery technology acts as a roadmap for offering enhanced and efficiency improvements in the gardening equipment segment. Propane-powered lawn mowers constitute a niche stage. They are the latest trend in the lawn mower market in a bid to promote eco-friendly, and their relatively lesser environmental impact.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Standard Ride-on Mower

• Zero-turn Mower

• Lawn Tractor

• Garden Tractor

Market Segmentation by End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Landscaping Service Providers

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric-powered

o Cordless/Battery

o Electric corded

Market Segmentation by Other Type

• Blade Type

o Cylinder

o Standard

o Mulching

o Lifting

• Drive Type

o AWD

o FWD

o RWD

• Start Type

o Keyed Start

o Push Start

Insights by Geography

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the ride-on mower market. There are increasing number of projects and initiatives taken by government agencies for the expansion of parks, public spaces, and golf courses. This is expected to favorably impact the overall demand for heavy-duty equipment such as ride-on mowers in the market.

Nearly 75% of golf courses in North America are expected to be opened to local golfers. North America is considered to account for nearly 50% of the total world golf supply. The penetration of lawn mowers remains all-time high in the US and Canada.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Belgium

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• MEA

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

Insights by Vendors

One of the key strategies implemented by market players in the global ride-on mower market is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for application segments. Companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customer in the market.

Key manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. Product innovation has been a hallmark of MTD Products. The company is a reliable name in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe, APAC, and North America.

Key Vendors

• Deere & Company

• MTD Products

• Husqvarna

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company

• Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

• AS-MOTOR

• Altoz

• Ariens Company

• Briggs & Stratton Corporation

• Excel Industries

• Mean Green Products

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Moridge Manufacturing

• R&R Products

• Bobcat Company (Doosan)

• Textron Incorporated

• Walker Manufacturing

• Weibang

• Wright Manufacturing

• Venture

• Cobra

• AGCO

• Alamo Group

• Carraro

• Emak Group

• Greenworks Tools

• Hayter Limited

• Hustler Turf Equipment

• Honda Power Equipment

• AL-KO Gardentech

• Bad Boy

• Masport

• STIHL

• Swisher

• Techtronic Industries

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the global ride-on mower market?

2. What are the market opportunity analysis and industry trends?

3. What is the growth of the ride-on mower market share?

4. Which segment holds the maximum market share of the ride-on mower market?

5. What are the key growth strategies of ride-on mower market players?

6. What are the ride-on mower market trends?

7. What is the market size of North America and Europe regions?

8. Which region will provide more business opportunities in future?

