Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (259,036) deaths (6,999), and recoveries (118,472)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (259,036) deaths (6,999), and recoveries (118,472) by region:
Central (25,455 cases; 558 deaths; 9,621 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,410; 14; 392), Chad (853; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,974; 112; 628), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,114; 29; 1,432), Sao Tome & Principe (671; 12; 182).
Eastern (28,088; 853; 10,734): Comoros (197; 3; 127), Djibouti (4,541; 43; 3,324), Eritrea (121; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,630; 61; 738), Kenya (3,860; 105; 1,328), Madagascar (1,317; 12; 417), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (636; 2; 338), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,658; 88; 649), South Sudan (1,807; 31; 89), Sudan (7,740; 477; 2,820), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (724; 0; 351).
Northern (71,583; 2,918; 29,954): Algeria (11,147; 788; 7,842), Egypt (47,856; 1,766; 12,730), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (8,931; 212; 7,937), Tunisia (1,125; 49; 1,002).
Southern (80,098; 1,661; 43,867): Angola (148; 6; 64), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (520; 4; 259), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (564; 6; 73), Mozambique (638; 4; 160), Namibia (34; 0; 18), South Africa (76,334; 1,625; 42,063), Zambia (1,405; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (391; 4; 62).
Western (53,812; 1,009; 24,296): Benin (532; 9; 236), Burkina Faso (895; 53; 809), Cape Verde (781; 7; 354), Côte d'Ivoire (5,679; 46; 2,637), Gambia (34; 1; 24), Ghana (12,193; 58; 4,326), Guinea (4,639; 26; 3,327), Guinea-Bissau (1,492; 15; 153), Liberia (509; 33; 222), Mali (1,885; 106; 1,145), Niger (1,016; 66; 885), Nigeria (17,148; 455; 5,623), Senegal (5,247; 70; 3,525), Sierra Leone (1,225; 51; 686), Togo (537; 13; 344).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).