ISG to Publish Study on AWS Partner Market in U.S., Germany

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will look at AWS partners offering container, machine learning and SAP services

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the range of technology services offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners in two major markets—the United States and Germany.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called AWS Ecosystem 2020, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover commonly used partner-provided services on AWS, including containers, SAP products, data analytics and machine learning.

The new report will examine providers using the AWS Partner Network, which helps them develop AWS-based businesses and solutions by providing technical, sales and marketing support, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Amazon Web Services is one of the leading providers of cloud-based infrastructure and applications, making it an attractive partner for service and technology providers,” Aase said. “The AWS Partner Network is becoming increasingly relevant, resulting in new offerings for customers.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 190 AWS-related technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the AWS space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

SAP partner (technology), offering support, managed services and solutions based on AWS SAP solutions, including SAP Business One, SAP Business Objects, SAP database and mobile solutions, SAP Business All-In-One, SAP HANA and SAP Business Suite. Companies covered also provide general advice and support both in lift-and-shift projects and in projects that offer migration to one of the ASW SAP solutions.

Data analytics and machine learning partner (technology), which helps customers evaluate and use tools, methods and technologies for productive data usage in any volume. Partners in machine learning offer solutions that help companies meet data challenges, enable machine learning and data science workflows or offer software-as-a-service-based functions to enhance end applications with machine intelligence.

IoT partner (technology), supporting the use of applications for monitoring, managing and controlling connected devices on the basis of AWS solutions. The essential functions include remote data collection from connected devices, secure connection between devices, sensor management and integration with third-party systems.

Migration and container partner (technology), which offers a technology product or solution on AWS that provides support for execution of workload in containers. The product or solution can be integrated with AWS services to enhance an AWS customer's ability to execute workload using containers.

Managed service partners, covering providers that are registered as AWS managed service provider partners.

Consulting partners, covering providers that are registered as AWS consulting partners.

ISG analysts Frank Heuer, Bruce Guptill and Srinivasan PN will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as AWS partners can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

