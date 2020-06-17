City of Portland Upgrades and Expands EV Infrastructure with 14 Blink Chargers at Three Smart Park Locations

/EIN News/ -- Portland’s municipal upgrades at its Smart Parks include the use of dedicated 80-amp circuit breakers specifically for use with Blink’s 19.2 kW stations

Miami Beach, FL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that it has expanded the deployment of its industry-leading IQ 200 charging stations with the City of Portland, Oregon, across multiple parking garages. Portland installed the first Blink charging station in 2012, and this agreement expands the number of Blink charging stations to 14 across the city.

Seven Blink IQ 200 charging stations were installed at the City’s 10th & Yamhill SmartPark Garage located in the heart of downtown Portland. This parking garage recently underwent a facility upgrade and was fitted with an additional six 80-amp circuit breakers specifically for use with Blink’s Blink IQ 200 units, capable of delivering 19.2 kWh. The seventh charging station took advantage of existing wiring at the facility.

This is the first installation in the Portland area with multiple charging stations delivering 19.2 kWh and represents a significant investment and forward-thinking attitude toward EV charging for Portland. In addition to the seven, 80-amp EV charging stations deployed at the 10th and Yamhill SmartPark facility, the City is also upgrading seven additional chargers at two additional City-owned SmartPark facilities furthering their commitment to bringing fast Blink EV charging to the community.

“Portland has long been one of the nation’s leaders in eco-friendly infrastructure, so it is a real honor to be selected as a partner to help increase EV charging presence in a city that has a strong interest in sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “The foresight by the city to use 80-amp circuit breakers at its SmartPark facilities for the convenience of EV drivers and to minimize charging time needed is an intelligent approach that will benefit Portland’s citizens and strengthen the city’s ‘green and clean’ reputation.

“SmartPark has been proud to offer EV charging stations in our facilities since 2012. This upgrade will make it easier and more convenient for our customers to charge their vehicles, continuing our commitment to providing high quality customer service and supporting a greener Portland with a smaller carbon footprint,” commented a spokesperson for the City of Portland.

“In particular, the 10th and Yamhill municipal parking garage is likely to see tremendous usage, thanks to its close proximity to such Portland staples as Powell’s City of Books and the Pioneer Place Mall,” Mr. Farkas continued. “We are gratified to be providing innovative products and technology to a city that is leading the way in creating a greener future.”

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com