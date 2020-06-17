iBrands Corporation Announces Clinical Trial For Immune Booster Product

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holding and branding company, announces clinical trial for Quadramune™, the Company’s featured immune boosting nutraceutical product on it’s online store.



The Company's nutraceutical manufacturer, Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced the initiation of a clinical trial aimed at demonstrating safety and efficacy of its immune-boosting formulation QuadraMune™. Last week the TSOI announced data from a preliminary clinical trial in which four groups of eight volunteers were treated with placebo or escalating doses of QuadraMune™[1]. Elevation of innate immune response activity was observed, together with a decreased responsiveness towards inflammatory stimuli.

These preliminary data were analyzed by the TSOI's Scientific Advisory Board, who then recommended proceeding to the larger trial. The trial will recruit 500 subjects at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the type of coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

The new clinical trial has been granted ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04421391 and is now on the Federal Clinical Trial registry: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of hemp derived products with naturally occurring cannabinoids along with other nutraceutical products. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality products to our customers, both retail and B2B.

The company can be found at www.ibrandsfarms.com

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Sources:

[1] https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391

