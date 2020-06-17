Reed’s Inc. Launches Ultimate Ready-to-Drink Mule With A Real Ginger Kick

America’s #1 Ginger Beer Brand Partners with Full Sail Brewing Co., Bringing Together Two of The Fastest-Growing Beverage Trends: Ginger and Cocktails-in-a-Can

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 name in ginger has launched its first-ever alcoholic beverage: Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule, a naturally brewed, ready-to-drink ginger mule made in partnership with Full Sail Brewing Co., Oregon’s award-winning craft brewer.



Shaking up the RTD beverage category with a sugar-free, keto-friendly take on the trendy cocktail, Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule is packed with REAL, fresh ginger root and made through a unique handcrafted brewing and fermentation process. Hitting shelves just in time for summer adventures, the new Zero Sugar Classic Mule contains 7% alcohol, and a light-spice flavor profile with no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs or caffeine.

“At Reed’s Inc. we’re dedicated to bringing the real ginger experience to consumers nationwide, and the launch of our Zero Sugar Classic Mule is the next step in providing an all-natural, handcrafted ginger beverage for adults seeking classic alternative beverages,” shared Norman Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “Our signature Reed’s® Ginger Beer mixes perfectly for a flavorful mule, and now we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy the refreshing cocktail combination in a convenient format that contains only real, quality ingredients.”

Reed’s Inc. and Full Sail Brewing Co. created the Zero Sugar Classic Mule to meet consumer demand for a healthier, more authentic cocktail in the popular on-the-go format. Bringing fresh ginger root to the forefront, we believe it is the REAL option consumers have been seeking to add a splash of craft to the summer cooler, for easy-drinking at the beach or in the backyard.

“With Moscow Mules being one of the top-growing cocktails in terms of popularity, we were thrilled to partner with Reed’s® – the ultimate ginger beer brand – to bring a handcrafted, zero-sugar option to the ready-to-drink marketplace,” said Cory Comstock, CEO of Full Sail Brewing Co. “We’re always innovating new ways to deliver an on-trend cocktail in a can, and our partnership with Reed’s Inc. was the natural fit to deliver a ginger-packed Moscow Mule experience that taps into consumers' heightened interest for on-the-go and sugar-free offerings.”

In celebration of the launch, Reed’s Inc. and Full Sail Brewing Co. will be giving away a Reed’s® Adventure Pack valued at $500 to help one lucky consumer stock up for their next adventure. Through July 15, 2020, mule lovers nationwide are invited to enter the sweepstakes here for a chance to win. More details on the sweepstakes are available here: https://reedsmule.com/adventure-sweeps .

Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule is currently available at retailers nationwide for $10.99 per 4-pack, with pipelined expansion in grocery and convenience stores. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locater on reedsmule.com .

For more information about Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule, please visit our website at: reedsmule.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow along with Reed's® Mule on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook (@reedsmule).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's® is America's # 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's® is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's® core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. We use this same handcrafted approach in our award-winning Virgil's® line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. Learn more at www.fullsailbrewing.com

