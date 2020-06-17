FortressIQ and Blue Prism Team Up to Accelerate Enterprise Automation

Together, FortressIQ and Blue Prism enable companies to harness the power of the Digital Workforce with greater speed, agility, and scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, and Blue Prism , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced a strategic partnership that brings together business process discovery, intelligent automation, and operational analytics.



Achieving automation at enterprise scale is a critical component for companies’ digital transformation journeys. However, the biggest obstacle to complex, large-scale change is the lack of detailed knowledge on current state activities. Most organizations do not fully understand how they operate on a daily basis, making it difficult to compile requirements and prioritize initiatives.

FortressIQ helps businesses drill down to the sub-task details of their processes across the enterprise, so that they can then determine where and how Blue Prism’s Digital Workers will be most effective. Proper process discovery limits rework so that customers can streamline their Blue Prism deployments up to 90 percent faster than traditional methods.

“Best-in-class organizations are continuously looking to improve their operations and deliver better experiences for their customers. The combination of process intelligence and automation play a vital role in making this possible,” said Jay Sivachelvan, vice president of global partnerships at FortressIQ. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Blue Prism and help companies get the most out of their Digital Workforce. By using FortressIQ and Blue Prism in tandem, enterprises can fast track their transformation agenda.”

When embarking on automation initiatives, organizations generally allocate one-third of the project time to document their processes and prioritize them for RPA deployment. This creates an upfront bottleneck that may lengthen timelines, negatively impact costs, and increase the chance that rework will be necessary.

FortressIQ and Blue Prism address this bottleneck by empowering organizations to digitally detail their current state user activities and automatically pinpoint the most optimal areas for RPA. From there, they can quickly execute on automation initiatives with Blue Prism’s robust, secure, agile, and highly scalable RPA solutions that feature built-in compliance capabilities and governance. Enterprises in financial services, retail, CPG, and telecommunications are leveraging this approach for a quicker path to successful RPA deployments, and are seeing greater success.

“We’ve partnered with FortressIQ so that our joint customers can get their Digital Workforce up and running fast—and realize ROI—quicker than ever before,” said Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism. “With this new partnership, users can easily create an automation roadmap that streamlines and enables rapid digital worker deployment at scale in as little as a few weeks.”

Blue Prism will be hosting its annual user conference, Blue Prism World , virtually on June 23-24. Conference sessions will arm attendees with everything they need to begin implementing and scaling a market-leading Digital Workforce. In addition to sponsoring the event, FortressIQ will be exhibiting via a virtual booth. For registration information, please visit: https://bit.ly/2ZMfZZ7 .

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism’s vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company’s purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility. Fortune 500 and Public-Sector organizations, among enterprise customers operating in nearly 70 countries and across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism’s enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform. For more information, visit www.blueprism.com .

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ delivers real-time, end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise. It leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence to add human-level observability to any application, with zero integration and universal compatibility. FortressIQ’s automated process discovery enables enterprises to uncover insights and analytics previously unattainable with traditional methods, so that they may confidently make decisions and strategically implement them across the enterprise. These capabilities assist in improving employee experience, system optimization, process redesign, value engineering, and augmented intelligence. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .