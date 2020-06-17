XPO Logistics Digital Freight Marketplace Receives SDCE 100 Award for Innovation

XPO Connect technology honored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has received an SDCE 100 Award for innovation for its digital freight marketplace, XPO Connect™ . The 2020 awards were announced by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine, known as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.



The SDCE 100 highlights innovations that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. The solutions must provide executives with new opportunities to drive operational improvements and prepare their supply chains for greater success.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Digital management of supply and demand is becoming imperative for B2B and B2C supply chains. We thank SDCE for recognizing the value that XPO Connect delivers to shippers and carriers through intelligent automation. This is the future of the transportation industry.”

XPO Connect provides virtual access to the company’s range of transportation services: brokerage, intermodal, last mile, managed transportation and global forwarding. The global platform uses machine learning to become continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity, while accounting for real-time market conditions.

XPO’s Sustainability Report provides details about the company’s technology initiatives, including its digital warehouse environment, optimal shipper-carrier matching, predictive analytics and labor productivity tools.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com