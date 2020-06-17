A. Duie Pyle Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 Top Green Providers List

Premier transportation and logistics provider recognized for the fourth consecutive year for its green practices in the food and beverage industry

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2020 Top Green Providers List for the fourth year in a row for enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage supply chain.



The annual list put out by Food Logistics – the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain – recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

“We understand the critical importance of conserving and protecting our environment and are actively pursuing new technologies to limit our carbon footprint,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We’re honored to be recognized for the fourth time in Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List. As strategic partners delivering food and beverages, Pyle’s operations help form a stronger alliance for responsibly maintaining and conserving vital natural resources.”

It’s important to use sustainable practices within the food and beverage sector. Pyle’s trucks are equipped with adaptive cruise control, which includes a Forward-Looking Collision System and 11L and 13L engines, allowing drivers to carry a heavier load with greater efficiency. Pyle also reduces its carbon footprint by recycling oil and water, governing tractor speed, installing tube and LED lighting, investing in electric trucks, transitioning to paperless operations, and utilizing self-inflating tires, which reduce fossil fuel waste by maintaining proper tire air pressure.

Honorees were evaluated on participation in recognized sustainability programs, such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay initiative, and were selected based upon considerations including operation of LEED-certified facilities or those featuring solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, among other criteria.

“Pyle has proven to be a leader in green practices year over year,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics. “From technology that reduces its fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, A. Duie Pyle continues to enhance sustainability within the food and beverage supply chain.”

Over the last year, Pyle has won a variety of sustainability awards, including the 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award and Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers List.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

For more information on Food Logistics, visit www.foodlogistics.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.