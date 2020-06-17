Samantha Chow Joins EIS as Life, Annuities and Health Markets Lead

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group , a core and digital platform provider for insurers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Chow as life, annuities and health markets lead. In this role, she will lead the go-to-market strategy that propels EIS’ expansion in markets experiencing a high degree of disruption and seeking to accelerate digital transformation.



Chow most recently served as a senior analyst for Aite Group. Since 2015, she has covered insurtech, business, and regulatory trends in the life insurance and annuity industry for Aite Group and authored original research and reports with insights and guidance to these markets.

“Finding the right LAH markets leader has been a top priority of mine,” said Anthony Grosso, head of marketing at EIS. “Samantha brings a unique combination of experience as an innovation and transformation leader within insurers and as an authority and sought-after counselor to the market. EIS has always been a pioneer in identifying disruption and bringing technology solutions to bear, most recently in the voluntary and group benefits market. As a result, we are thrilled to have Samantha join us and lead our response to the disruption in the life insurance markets.”

“After spending the last five years as an analyst for the life and annuity industry, I had the great pleasure of watching EIS and evaluating its solution in the industry,” said Samantha Chow. “EIS was a catalyst to the voluntary benefits market, seeing the problems the industry was facing, and bringing a solution to help this industry innovate. I have, with objective eyes, evaluated EIS strengths and weaknesses and placed them in the best-in-class category for core system vendors. I am excited to be a part of the team that brings this same innovation to life and annuity industry, allowing the industry to innovate without the system boundaries they have today.”

Before joining Aite Group, Chow served as corporate vice president of business productivity and innovation at New York Life, where she was responsible for building and growing an enterprise-wide capability for facilitating transformational and cultural insurance change. Prior to this role, Ms. Chow led the research department at New York Life, where she was charged with providing research and recommendations for business strategies, new products, pricing analysis/strategies, and competitive intelligence. She also worked at the American Family Life Assurance Company in multiple research capacities.

Chow holds a B.S. in Marketing and Statistics and a Master’s in International Business. She is certified in change management and the Klapper Institute problem-solving methodology.

About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for P&C and Life insurance companies worldwide. For more information on how EIS helps insurers become unbeatably fast at everything they do, visit EISGroup.com .

