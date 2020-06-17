NetBeez Announces Channel Partner Program to Accelerate Adoption of High Performance Network Monitoring Tools

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBeez, a leader in high performance network monitoring solutions, announces its Channel Partner Program to accelerate the adoption of high performance network monitoring. Aimed at value-added resellers (VARs) and value-added distributors (VADs), the Program helps partners to keep up with the needs of customers with complex networks, including remote offices and employees working from home.



NetBeez’ high performance network monitoring tools help distributed organizations minimize the disruption caused by network performance issues - including the Internet. Customers, ranging from distributed enterprises with multi-cloud networks to service providers, have successfully reduced root cause analysis by more than 75%.

In 2019, NetBeez completed an integration with the Cisco Catalyst 9000 series and is currently working with other network vendors to make installation even easier. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NetBeez recently developed a monitoring end-point for Windows operating systems that enables organizations to effectively support a remote workforce (#WFH) .

The NetBeez Channel Partner Program consists of:

1) Specialized pricing and tiered support

2) Joint marketing and MDF

3) Specialized training and certification

“NetBeez has done a great job automating high performance network monitoring,” said Caston Thomas, President of InterWorks, LLC, in Michigan. “I've been impressed with their marketing, sales and specialized channel resources, so we're excited to work through the NetBeez Channel Partner Program.”

This program allows NetBeez’ partners to address the increasing visibility demands of WAN/SD-WAN, multi-cloud and SDN infrastructure by keeping partners up to date on new capabilities, purpose-built for distributed organizations and remote workforces.

“By growing and empowering our channel with a dedicated program that helps our partners address the needs of the distributed enterprise, we can help them expand their offerings and grow their margins,” said Giovanni Paliska, NetBeez Reseller Program Manager. “Today’s monitoring offerings were built for smaller, simpler networks and are now in the way. NetBeez agents can increase the performance of traditional network monitoring tools built for simpler networks.”

NetBeez Channel Partner Web Page https://netbeez.net/about/partners/

Running NetBeez on Cisco Catalyst 9000 series https://netbeez.net/blog/cisco-catalyst-9000-netbeez-docker/

NetBeez for remote worker network monitoring: https://netbeez.net/remote-worker-monitoring/

About NetBeez

NetBeez, Inc. is a leader in high performance network monitoring that provides network engineers with the data and intelligence needed to successfully manage the most complex network infrastructures. Dedicated hardware and software monitoring agents test LAN, WAN, and WiFi networks from the user perspective, measuring and reporting KPI of service quality. NetBeez helps distributed enterprises maximize the value of their network infrastructure, reducing network downtime and allowing IT to quickly detect, troubleshoot, and repair network issues. For more information, visit www.netbeez.net or follow us on Twitter at @NetBeez .

