Jean Danhong Chen Speaks Out Regarding Disruptions to Work Permits and Tourist Visa Applications During COVID-19
In a recent article, Jean Danhong Chen shed some light on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting work permits and tourist visa applicationsSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article for Online News Buzz, Jean Danhong Chen explained how work permits and tourist visa applications in the U.S. are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jean Danhong Chen is an immigration lawyer residing in San Jose, California. Over 17 years in business, her firm has processed more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals in the U.S.
In the article, Jean Danhong Chen explained how applying for a work permit or tourist visa to the U.S. has become more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She notes how as of May 20, 2020, the U.S. halted visa services at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates across the globe.
She further explained how fees for cancelled visa appointments have not been refunded, but that the fees are valid for one year from the date of the appointment. She also touched upon priority for visa appointments.
Finally, Jean Danhong Chen said that while there is no set date for when these services could resume, this is a good opportunity to get all necessary documents in order to ensure you are ready as soon as they do resume.
