Fine Tune Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020
Fine Tune's expertise in expense management and helping companies reduce indirect spend costs recognized by industry leader
We are honored to be named to the SDCE 100. Earning this recognition from one of the top supply chain trade magazines validates our approach to tackling the ‘nuisance expense’ dilemma.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of ‘nuisance expense’ management solutions, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected it as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2020.
— Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune
The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions.
Fine Tune was recognized for helping Flint Group, one of the largest providers to the printing and packaging industry worldwide, save over $2.7M in uniform service costs since 2005.
Projects like this serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.
“We are honored to be named to the SDCE 100,” said Rich Ham, CEO of Fine Tune. “Earning this recognition from one of the top supply chain trade magazines validates our approach to tackling the ‘nuisance expense’ dilemma while helping procurement and operations teams achieve bottom-line results. I’m delighted on behalf of all the ‘Tuners’ as well as our longtime client, Flint Group.”
“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain ‘nuisance expense’ programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com.
