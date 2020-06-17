Hopebridge Expands Pediatric Autism Therapy Centers in 3 States

Autism service provider opens 6 new locations and offers more than 325 new jobs

One of the largest autism therapy healthcare providers in the nation, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, is expanding its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services to be closer to home for hundreds of children in Arizona, Georgia, and Indiana. Hopebridge will bring more than 15 years of knowledge, experience and services to children and families impacted by autism at six new locations in three states.

“Our key focus is to provide support and essential therapy services to as many children with autism spectrum disorder as possible,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “Many parents are searching for answers and need solutions. By bringing Hopebridge centers to these six new locations, hundreds of families will benefit from faster access to autism therapy services closer to home.”

Hopebridge is committed to reducing evaluation wait times, in an effort to provide diagnoses and personalized therapy services at a younger age. Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic assessments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations.

Hopebridge offers a unique, interdisciplinary approach, Hopebridge360TM, which allows the team to create personalized plans of care aimed at meeting the needs of each child through diagnostics, applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers has a wide range of benefits and services, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

“Identifying delays and challenges earlier in life and intervening during their greatest developmental years is crucial,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “We work with the child and their families to develop the tools needed to continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”

This expansion is expected to create more than 325 new jobs, which ensures every child at Hopebridge receives one-on-one therapy. The collaborative teams consist of Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists and other industry professionals. To learn more about job opportunities with Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/jobs/.

The six new centers serving the Arizona, Georgia, and Indiana autism communities are:

Hopebridge announced earlier this year planned expansions in Colorado and Minnesota. These centers will begin accepting patients for diagnostic services in late fall with in-center therapy to begin January 2021.

To schedule a diagnostic appointment, ABA evaluation or private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact. For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers/.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve. More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hopebridge currently operates in five states: Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2021.

