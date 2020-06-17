Sortis Holdings Announces its Growth Fund Enters Into Deal with Happier Camper

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sortis Holdings Inc. (SOHI), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment firm, is proud to announce the Sortis Growth Fund has made an investment into Happier Camper, Inc., a leader in the rapidly growing category of compact and flexible campers. Since launching in 2016, Happier Camper has demonstrated the ability to design, market, and build community around their products.



As part of the recently launched Sortis Growth Fund I, the targeted investment will focus on enhancing Happier Camper’s e-Commerce and Direct to Consumer platform, including a consumer financing option and a custom digital configuration tool.

The Sortis Growth Fund accelerates emerging consumer brands in the next phase of growth by providing an infusion of capital and a digital strategy to generate demand and revenue.

“Happier Camper is a perfect first investment for our fund,” said Butch Bannon, Fund Manager and Principal. “The demand for their products is incredible and we are excited with the leadership’s vision and plans for the future. We view our investment as the next phase of our relationship as we’ve been working together on e-Commerce strategy for some time now.”

A challenger brand in a $20+ billion marketplace, Happier Camper brings modern utility, ease of use, and demonstrable value to outdoor activities. With vertically-integrated operations ensuring quality and control, they have been able to focus on driving market adoption into new consumer segments across a wide array of demographics. Sortis plans to showcase new models of Happier Camper RV’s in their SE Portland office.

“They have the best product in the space, and they’ve got great founders with exceptional ideas. I mean… it’s like Airstream, Lego, Ikea, and Westfalia had a baby! It’s a dream!” says Adam Shearer, Fund Principal and Founder of the Pacific Northwest’s premier Shopify Plus partner WLCR.io. “All they need are the tools to maximize the opportunity, and we can’t wait to join their team and develop these tools.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Sortis and WLCR.io as we enter a new phase of growth,” said Ryan Edwards, Co-Founder, Happier Camper, Inc. “Having a robust Direct to Consumer model has become central to the Happier Camper approach, allowing us to interact first hand with our customers and brand community. The unique ecosystem created through the Sortis and WLCR partnership enables Happier Camper to deliver a forward-thinking experience to a much larger audience.”

The Happier Camper investment comes as the overall RV and camping industry is experiencing unprecedent demand thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. As Americans look for ways to maintain social distancing measures and still enjoy the summer outdoors, recreational vehicles have come into the forefront. According to a recent Bloomberg report, RV shopping rose as much as 30% at some dealerships when compared to same period last year.

For more information on Sortis Holdings and its fund offerings, please visit https://sortis.com/funds/.

About Happier Camper:

Progressive, nimble and adventurous in tone and features, Happier Camper is a deliberate move away from conventional and oversized purchases toward leadership in the rapidly growing category of compact and flexible campers. Happier Camper is built for a market that values the convergence of function, style and affordability. Above all, they identify with emerging generations that have wide, diverse interests and that expect their purchases to “keep up” with their dynamic lifestyles. Their customers’ lives are textured, carefully curated and highly customized, and that is what Happier Camper speaks to both in product and brand. Read more: www.happiercamper.com

About Sortis Growth Fund:

The Sortis Growth Fund I (SGF) accelerates emerging consumer brands in the next phase of growth by providing an infusion of capital and a digital strategy to generate demand and revenue. Building long-term relationships, we wait until companies have demonstrated profitability and enter growth mode in order to mitigate risk for investors and capitalize on the most exciting emerging consumer brands. For more information on the Sortis Growth Fund: https://sortis.com/growth-fund/

About Sortis Holdings, Inc.:

Sortis Holdings (OTCBB:SOHI) is an investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, both as a lender and as a direct investor. From its origins as a bank holding company, Sortis has evolved into a diversified firm that both lends and opportunistically invests in real estate, with a focus on the Western U.S. Since real estate and financial markets are constantly evolving, the firm’s ability to move between asset classes and positions in the capital stack makes it nimbler than its competitors. In 2017, Sortis merged in a loan/real estate acquisition and disposition platform and team that began in 2008 that successfully transitioned over a billion dollars in distressed real estate loans and assets. Sortis is also a developer of real estate through its affiliate companies. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work and creativity, Sortis Holdings provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at sortis.com.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sortis Holdings, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sortis Holdings’ ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Sortis Holdings’ and Sortis Income Fund’s disclosure documents and filings.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction other than the United States.

IR Contact: Spotlight Growth

SOHI@spotlightgrowth.com