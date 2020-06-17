COLLECTIVE GROWTH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECURITIES TO COMMENCE SEPARATE TRADING

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (Nasdaq: CGROU) (the “ Company ”) announced today that separate trading of its shares of Class A common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about June 19, 2020. The Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CGRO” and “CGROW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “CGROU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Collective Growth Corporation

Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses operating in the Federally permissible cannabinoid industry which are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which they are located or operate. In particular, the Company will not invest in or consummate a business combination with a target business that the Company determines has been operating, or whose business plan is to operate, in violation of U.S. federal laws, including the U.S. Controlled Substances Act.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

* * *

Contact:

Wilson Kello

wilson@collectivegrowthcorp.com