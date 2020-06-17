Qorvo® Takes TP-Link® Wi-Fi 6 Routers to New Levels of Performance

Qorvo’s Wi-Fi 6 products deliver 40 percent greater energy efficiency and 20 percent more range than comparable devices

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that four of its Wi-Fi 6 front-end modules (FEMs) are powering the newest generation of TP-Link’s retail routers – from entry level to high-end gaming models. The Qorvo products enable significantly faster wireless download/upload speeds, increased data capacity, enhanced connectivity in crowded spaces and improved battery life for IoT client devices.



The Qorvo Wi-Fi 6 FEMs used with TP-Link’s Archer AX1500 series of routers include the mid-power QPF4206 and QPF4506 , and the high-power QPF4216 and QPF4516 products. The FEMs enable 40 percent improved energy efficiency and 20 percent more range than comparable devices.

Each of the FEMs integrates a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), regulator, single-pole two throw switch (SP2T), and a by-passable low noise amplifier (LNA) into a single device. Qorvo solutions significantly reduce bill of materials and time to market by integrating multiple components into compact form factors.

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity business, said, “Recent flagship mobile phone releases with integrated Wi-Fi 6 technology are accelerating the demand for infrastructure rollouts into home, outdoor and enterprise environments. Qorvo is advancing connectivity with higher-efficiency FEMs that enable four times more connected devices at greater speeds.”

Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity (WCON) business is a leading developer of wireless semiconductor system solutions for connected devices that support Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth® Low Energy. WCON offers integrated Wi-Fi front ends and an extensive portfolio of advanced RF chips and software for the IoT. To learn more about Qorvo solutions that enable faster connections for Wi-Fi 6 and beyond, visit the company’s online Wi-Fi Innovation Resource Center .

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Investor Relations Contact:

Doug DeLieto

VP, Investor Relations

+1-336-678-7968

Media Contact:

Katie Caballero

Marketing Communications Manager

Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products

W + 1 972-994-8546

Katie.caballero@qorvo.com



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if contracts with the United States government or defense and aerospace contractors are canceled or delayed or if defense spending is reduced; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions resulting from natural disasters, extreme weather conditions and public health issues, including the outbreak of COVID-19; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs due to timing of customer forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain evolving relationships with platform providers; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our ability to implement innovative technologies; underutilization of manufacturing facilities as a result of industry overcapacity; we may not be able to borrow funds under our credit facility or secure future financing; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; volatility in the price of our common stock; damage to our reputation or brand; fluctuations in the amount and frequency of our stock repurchases; our recent acquisitions and other strategic investments could fail to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; and risks associated with environmental, health and safety regulations and climate change. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.



