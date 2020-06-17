First medical marijuana facilities in Missouri complete commencement inspections

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have successfully completed commencement inspections with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the agency tasked with regulating the state’s new program.

Both facilities, which have received authority from DHSS to operate, are cultivation facilities and will be among 60 total facilities in Missouri able to grow medical marijuana for infused-product manufacturing facilities and directly for retail dispensaries. DHSS is continuing the process of verifying all licensees’ compliance with minimum standards for licensure. Facilities are able to request scheduling of their commencement inspection upon completion of these verifications. When an inspection is successfully completed, the facility is authorized to operate within the confines of Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution.

“This is a big step forward for patients in Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation with DHSS. “We know qualified patients are eager to see dispensary doors open up in our state, and having cultivators now able to grow and soon supply these other facilities is something we are all very pleased to see.”

