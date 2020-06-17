Online Gifting Store, GiftWaley.com Launches Operations With Electronic Gadgets, Accessories, Home & Living Products

Niche Online Gifting Store In India - GiftWaley.com Gift Yourself, Your Home, Friends and Family with GiftWaley.com

GiftWaley, the online gifting store launched it's operations on Monday in Bengaluru after much wait and delay.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The niche Online Gifting store, GiftWaley, was initially set to go live in April but postponed its official launch due to the pandemic and lockdown across the country.

It was interesting to know from the brand that they got good additional time to increase brand collaborations and build their catalog during this lockdown gap before they launch the website. With close to 1000+ SKUs, GiftWaley is all set to target niche audiences with their range of products in Bangalore.

"We have initiated our operations in Bangalore with premium collections and would look to serve the customers with quality and branded gifting products" - GiftWaley

The brand delivers products across the country but looks to focus from targeting all metros/ major cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, etc., simultaneously to focusing on Bangalore city for initial months with the change in situations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, during this time of slowed economic operations and people spending low on non-essential products, it would be interesting to see how GiftWaley showcases its unique proposition with gifts to sets it's position in the market and build volumes for growth.

About Brand

GiftWaley.com is a Trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronics, Audio gadgets, Fashion & accessories, and Home & Living, Decor products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its “Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All” objective.

GiftWaley.com Story - Online Gifts In India With GiftWaley