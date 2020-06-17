Ruhnn to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



Guotai Junan Investment Strategy Seminar, June 19, 2020



Haitong International 2020 TMT Corporate Day, June 29, 2020

The Company’s management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 168 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 206.3 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

