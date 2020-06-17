Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,901 in the last 365 days.

Ruhnn to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Guotai Junan Investment Strategy Seminar, June 19, 2020
     
  • Haitong International 2020 TMT Corporate Day, June 29, 2020

The Company’s management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 168 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 206.3 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +86-571-2825-6700
E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

You just read:

Ruhnn to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.